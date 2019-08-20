|
|
THOMAS LARRY LAVELLE Cedar Rapids Thomas Larry LaVelle, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Brosh Chapel. Thomas was born July 22, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Rodney and Dorothy (Carrie) LaVelle. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School, Class of 1964. Tom worked for many years at Penick & Ford, as well as owning and operating LaVelle's Lawn and Hauling. Tom was a Cedar Rapids fireman from August 1968 until April 1988. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on his classic cars, going to car shows, as well as shopping at Menards. Tom is survived by his son, Trae LaVelle (Teresa Jones) of Alabama; his daughter, Tammy (Wayne) Walker of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren; his sister, Janice Smith of Marion; his brother, Ron; and longtime loving companion, Karen Cole of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Debbie and Shirley. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019