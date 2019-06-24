|
THOMAS LEO "TOMMY" RYAN Manchester Thomas Leo "Tommy" Ryan, 60, of Manchester, formerly of Ryan, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Tommy is survived by six siblings, Beverly (Mick) Burke of Walker, Rae Ellen Lyness of Ryan, Sandra (Al) Miller of Clarence, Linda (Tom) Scherbring of Manchester, Patricia Lyness of Ryan and Jean (John) Avis of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan, Iowa, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also call from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery in rural Ryan, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on June 24, 2019