Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Leo "Tommy" Ryan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Leo "Tommy" Ryan Obituary
THOMAS LEO "TOMMY" RYAN Manchester Thomas Leo "Tommy" Ryan, 60, of Manchester, formerly of Ryan, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Tommy is survived by six siblings, Beverly (Mick) Burke of Walker, Rae Ellen Lyness of Ryan, Sandra (Al) Miller of Clarence, Linda (Tom) Scherbring of Manchester, Patricia Lyness of Ryan and Jean (John) Avis of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan, Iowa, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also call from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery in rural Ryan, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now