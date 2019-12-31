Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lowell White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Lowell White Obituary
THOMAS LOWELL WHITE Cedar Rapids Thomas Lowell White, 31, a beautiful young soul gone too soon, died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Thomas was born May 22, 1988, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Steven and Mary White. He was a gifted artist, musician, and a loving, caring, generous soul. It will be his laughter we will miss most of all. Only the good memories will remain with us. Please share your support and memories with Thomas' family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -