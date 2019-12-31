|
THOMAS LOWELL WHITE Cedar Rapids Thomas Lowell White, 31, a beautiful young soul gone too soon, died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Thomas was born May 22, 1988, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Steven and Mary White. He was a gifted artist, musician, and a loving, caring, generous soul. It will be his laughter we will miss most of all. Only the good memories will remain with us. Please share your support and memories with Thomas' family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019