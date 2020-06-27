Thomas Michael Vice
1951 - 2020
THOMAS MICHAEL VICE Fairfax Thomas Michael Vice, 69, of Fairfax, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home following a long illness. Private Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at Teahen Funeral Home by Officiant Penny Ackerman. Friends are invited to Michael's burial at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Cemetery. Michael is survived by his wife, Jeanne of Fairfax; three sons, Shane Vice of Ottumwa, Brad (Becky) Eckley of Solon and Bryan (Martha) Eckley of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Toree (Mike) Beverley of Burlington; seven grandchildren, Oliver Vice, Josh Eckley, Hannah (Rhett) Ruzicka and Julian (Taylor) Rodriguez, Dayton Bernhart, Kianna and Kaden Eaves; great-grandchild, Amelia Rodriguez; brothers, Larry (Margaret) Bye, Dan (Joni) Vice, Don (Wendy) Vice, Ron (Jenny) Vice, Rick (Sherri) Vice and Mark (Kim) Vice; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Thomas Michael was born June 1, 1951, in Fort Madison, the son of Thomas and Margaret Bye Vice. He attended Lincoln Elementary, graduated from Fort Madison High School in 1970 and attended Kirkwood Community College. Michael served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Iowa National Guard for one year. On Jan. 20, 1990. he married Jeanne Vogel Eckley at Concordia Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids. Michael had worked for Universal Gym Equipment and Modern Woodmen of America, and joined the University of Iowa as a fire alarm technician in 1990, retiring in 2015. Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing, RVing and winters in Arizona. He was a "jack of all trades" and liked to fix things. Michael loved his family, spending time with his grandkids, and will be missed by all. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.
June 26, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Will miss Mike greatly
Kevin Puls
Coworker
June 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
LeRoy Harris
June 26, 2020
Jeanne and family, Dewane and I are so very sorry about Michael. You and he had such a special relationship. He was happy with you for sure. Please accept our thoughts and prayers. Take care.


Doris Hughes
Friend
June 26, 2020
Jeannie, may God put a balm on your broken heart, that it mend, soften and ease your pain. Im so grateful for your years and memories together.
Shannon Mcgraw
Friend
June 26, 2020
My heart goes out to Mikes family. He was one of the sweetest guys I ever had the opportunity to know.
Elizabeth Martin
Family
