THOMAS "TOMMY" EDWARD MORAN III Cedar Rapids Thomas "Tommy" Edward Moran III, 42, of Cedar Rapids, died suddenly in his home Saturday, May 16, 2020. Celebration of life services will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook page. Friends and family are encouraged to view and leave a condolence during this time. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Cemetery. The family will have an additional celebration of life at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Thomas was born Feb. 20, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Thomas Edward and Dora (Heidt) Moran. Tommy graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, Class of 1996. He worked in the home construction business for more than 24 years, including the past 15 years with Home Town Restyling. Tommy was an avid sports fan, watching the Cubs, Hawkeyes and the Bears. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and was known to always lend a helping hand to anyone who asked. Tommy is survived by his father, Tom (Laura Nicholls) of Palm Bay, Fla.; his siblings, Stacy Moran of Cedar Rapids, Toby (Stacey) Moran of Oxford and Andrew Bagg of Cedar Rapids; stepfather, Duane "Duke" Bagg of Cedar Rapids; nephew, Chase Moran; nieces, Alexa Moran and Harper Bagg; as well as many family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dora Moran; and his grandparents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2020