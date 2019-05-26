THOMAS PATRICK MURPHY Marion Thomas Patrick Murphy, 78, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home. Services will be private. Survivors include his wife, Sharon; sons, TJ (Gretchen) Murphy and Robert (Denise) Murphy; siblings, Margo (Larry) Uhre, Mike (Gloria) Murphy, Tina (Paul) Nichelberg and Shawn (Marcy) Murphy; and four grandchildren, Ryan Murphy, Nathan Murphy, Milo Murphy and Madeline Murphy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hamill and Vera Murphy. Pat was born on Feb. 21, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Hamill and Vera Murphy. After graduating from Marion High School, he joined the Air Force, serving for four years. After the Air Force, Pat married Sharon and attended Kirkwood Community College. He continued at Kirkwood with a long and successful 33-year career, eventually retiring in June 2000 as the director of information systems. Pat was an active member of the running community, competing in distances from 5K to marathon, including a sub-3-hour result in driving rains at the 1984 Boston Marathon. He has one of the longest streaks of attendance to the Fifth Season 8K race in Cedar Rapids and has a home full of awards from the years of racing. With such strong dedication to his work, family and his passion for running, Pat was an amazing role model for his two sons and for generations to follow. He will be forever missed. Memorial donations may be directed to Linn County Trails Association, the Sierra Club or the Cedar Valley Nature Trail Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at CedarMemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019