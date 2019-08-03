Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Terry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ned Terry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Ned Terry Obituary
THOMAS NED TERRY Marion Thomas Ned Terry (lovingly referred to as "TNT") was born on June 11, 1946, in Clinton Iowa. On July 30, 2019, Tom passed into the arms of Jesus after battling cancer. He is survived by his wife, Marie Warner-Terry; his daugther, Rachel Garcia; five grandchildren, Victoria "Tori," Colton, Lillian "Lilly," Neomi "Nemi" and Nathan. He is also survived by three sisters, Susan, JoAnn and Dixie; and along with many nieces and nephews of whom he was especially close to Wesley (the sone of Tom's deceased brother Gene). Preceding Tom in death were his infant son, Thomas Warner; both parents; and four sisters, Irene, Wanda, Hazel and Nancy. Memorial services will be held Monday, Aug. 5, at Springs of Life Four Square Church, 2300 26th St. NW, Cedar Rapids. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for visiting; services at 6:30 p.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Lynn Furrow.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now