THOMAS NED TERRY Marion Thomas Ned Terry (lovingly referred to as "TNT") was born on June 11, 1946, in Clinton Iowa. On July 30, 2019, Tom passed into the arms of Jesus after battling cancer. He is survived by his wife, Marie Warner-Terry; his daugther, Rachel Garcia; five grandchildren, Victoria "Tori," Colton, Lillian "Lilly," Neomi "Nemi" and Nathan. He is also survived by three sisters, Susan, JoAnn and Dixie; and along with many nieces and nephews of whom he was especially close to Wesley (the sone of Tom's deceased brother Gene). Preceding Tom in death were his infant son, Thomas Warner; both parents; and four sisters, Irene, Wanda, Hazel and Nancy. Memorial services will be held Monday, Aug. 5, at Springs of Life Four Square Church, 2300 26th St. NW, Cedar Rapids. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for visiting; services at 6:30 p.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Lynn Furrow.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019