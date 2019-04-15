THOMAS P. BYRNE Anamosa Thomas P. Byrne, 82, of Anamosa, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa. The Rev. Nick March will officiate. Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello is assisting the family and caring for Tom. Thomas was born at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Dec. 15, 1936, the son of Paul Emmett and Mildred Teresa (Healy) Byrne. He attended Immaculate Conception High School in Cedar Rapids. He married Lorraine Konicek, and together they had Thomas' first four children. They later divorced. He married Gloria Weers on March 7, 1975, in Galena, Ill. Tom was a truck driver for 36 years for LCL Transfer, retiring Sept. 1, 1994. He then went to work for Kirkwood Community College as an instructor for the truck driving program for 2 1/2 years. Tom's passions were training his Labrador Retriever dogs for competition, for which he earned many trophies, ribbons and medals. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, observing wildlife and dog obedience training. Survivors include his wife, Gloria; children, Julie (Gordon) Weathers, Arvada, Colo., Steven Byrne, Anamosa, Cynthia (Charles) Dickey, Bandera, Texas, Nancy (Jeff) Andreesen, Bettendorf and Paul (Hannah) Byrne, Monticello; a stepson, Scott (Tammy) Walton, Cedar Rapids; siblings, Gerald (Teresa) Byrne, James (Kathy) Byrne, David (Karen) Byrne, all of Cedar Rapids, Francis Byrne, Pugent Sound, Wash., and Carol (Ken) Goodman, Littleton, Colo.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and in-laws, Sharon Byrne of Cedar Rapids and Lorance (Nancy) Weers of Anamosa. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Byrne and Michael Byrne; a sister, Barbara Ann (Steven) Eckert; a granddaughter, Jayne Andreesen; stepson, Craig Walton; step-grandson, Jason Walton; and in-laws, Jan (Reg) Shields, Margaret Ann (Louis) Siebels, Lorna (Clifford) Templeman and Vernon (Enid) Weers; and the mother of his eldest children, Lorraine. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital, Hall-Perrine Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids for all the care given to Tom. Special thanks to Dr. Leila Kutteh, the oncology nurses and staff for all the years of medical cancer care for Tom; and special thanks to Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha, to Khrista, his nurse and Kim, his aide. Memorials may be directed to the , MercyOne in Cedar Rapids or Jones County Ducks Unlimited. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary