THOMAS HARDIE PARK Iowa City Thomas Hardie Park, 91, of Iowa City, died on June 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Allee Chapel, Cornell College, in Mount Vernon. Following the service, refreshments and fellowship will be provided in Berry Lobby of the Kimmel Theater, Youngker Building on the Cornell College campus. For a campus map, go to https://www.cornellcollege.edu/about-cornell/pdfs/maps/campus-map.pdf. A private burial will be held at the Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery. Hardie is survived by his son, Albert Hardie Park (Holly); daughter, Helen Park Jameson (David); and two grandsons, Gabriel Thomas and Kaleb Louis Park. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linde Ludwig Park; his parents, Mary Lee Park and George Hillary Park; and brother, Ulna Foster Park. Hardie was born in Charleston, S.C., but grew up in Columbia, Tenn., south of Nashville. His love for fishing began in Tennessee, and was with him throughout his life and passed on to his kids and grandkids as well. Before his studies at Vanderbilt University, Hardie served briefly in the U.S. Navy, where he developed a lifelong interest in electronics. He also received a Rotary scholarship to study at Glasgow University (Scotland, 1954-55). On his way to Scotland, and while crossing the ocean on the Queen Elizabeth, he met Linde Ludwig. Linde was born and raised in Regensburg, Germany, and at that time was participating in a nursing exchange program in the U.S. Linde was on the ship headed back to Germany to visit her parents for the holidays. After their romantic rendezvous, Linde and Hardie were married in Columbia, Tenn., on Sept. 15, 1956. Two years later, Albert, their first child, was born while they were still living in Nashville. Hardie served as an assistant professor of economics at North Carolina State University from 1958 to 1963, where their daughter, Helen (Bee), was born. Hardie and Linde and their children moved to Mount Vernon, Iowa, in 1963 when Hardie accepted a tenure-track position as an associate professor in the Department of Economics and Business at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Hardie served on the faculty at Cornell College from 1963 to 1991, received tenure and was promoted to full professor. His career included a yearlong sabbatical where Hardie researched West African economics at Stanford University, and the whole family enjoyed a year living in Palo Alto, Calif. Hardie and Linde moved to Oaknoll Retirement Residence in Iowa City, Iowa, in 2002. Hardie's other interests included landscaping, their cabin in Cedarburg, Wis., antique world maps and, especially, his grandsons, Gabe and Kaleb. A memorial fund has been established for the Southern Poverty Law Center in Hardie's name at the Mount Vernon Bank & Trust (Iowa). To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Hardie and Linde's family wants everyone associated with Oaknoll Retirement Residence to know how much they cherish and appreciate the love and care their parents received over the years while living at Oaknoll! Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019