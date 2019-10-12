|
|
THOMAS PETER LASECKI Cedar Rapids Thomas Peter Lasecki, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at First Church of the Open Bible in Cedar Rapids with visitation to begin one hour before. Burial 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Thomas was born July 4, 1949, in Pulaski, Wis., the son of Engelbert and Arlene (Lindsley) Lasecki. He graduated from Pulaski High School and then the University of Wisconsin with a degree in electrical engineering. Thomas married Abby Gable on June 16, 1990, in Cedar Rapids. He worked at Rockwell Collins his entire career as a systems engineer until retirement. Thomas was an accomplished woodworker, and he enjoyed sharing his talents at the Rockwell Woodworking Club. He loved to bowl, golf, play racquetball and go biking. He was a member of First Church of the Open Bible. Survivors include his wife, Abby; children, James Lasecki and Sarah Lasecki (Tyler Mains); mother, Arlene Lasecki; siblings, Diane (Scott) Petersen and Randy (Bonnie) Lasecki; nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs. Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Engelbert; first wife, Naomi Jo Lasecki; and an infant brother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to First Church of the Open Bible. Please share a memory of Thomas at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019