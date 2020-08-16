THOMAS ROWLAND Solon Thomas Rowland, 63, of Solon, died unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, following a biking accident. Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Solon. A Rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.broshchapel.com
, where a full obituary is available.