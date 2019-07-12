Home

Thomas Scalise

Thomas Scalise Obituary
THOMAS SCALISE Shellsburg Thomas Scalise, 75, of Shellsburg, formerly of Des Moines, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1735 11th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Thomas was born Sept. 19, 1943, the son of James and Dorothy (Krueger) Scalise. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines. Thomas was a welder at Pittsburg Steel. He also worked at FMC and Per Mar Security. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Tammy Tesar; son, Kevin Scalise; granddaughter, Breeanne Tesar; grandson, Logan Tesar; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Billie Jean; two brothers, James and Donald Scalise; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Loren Craft. Please share a memory of Thomas at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 12, 2019
