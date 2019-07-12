THOMAS SCALISE Shellsburg Thomas Scalise, 75, of Shellsburg, formerly of Des Moines, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1735 11th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Thomas was born Sept. 19, 1943, the son of James and Dorothy (Krueger) Scalise. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines. Thomas was a welder at Pittsburg Steel. He also worked at FMC and Per Mar Security. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Tammy Tesar; son, Kevin Scalise; granddaughter, Breeanne Tesar; grandson, Logan Tesar; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Billie Jean; two brothers, James and Donald Scalise; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Loren Craft. Please share a memory of Thomas at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 12, 2019