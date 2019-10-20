|
THOMAS SHAFFER Robins Thomas Shaffer, 88, of Robins, Iowa, passed away Oct. 3, 2019. A private family graveside service has taken place at Dunkard Cemetery in Midway, Iowa. Thomas was born Jan. 12, 1931, in Linn County, Iowa, the son of Hazel and Verne Shaffer. He attended country schools, West Prairie and Paris, Center Point and Alburnett Consolidated. Thomas boxed in the Golden Gloves as a light weight. He continued boxing while he served honorably in the U.S. Army. Thomas was united in marriage to Marlene and to this union was born three daughters: Shelly, Monica and Babette. Thomas and Marlene later divorced; the girls stayed in Iowa with Thomas. He worked for and retired from Collins Radio. Thomas later met and fell in love with Marian. Together, they helped build a happy home for Shelly's two girls, Mindy and Misty. Thomas and Marian were united in marriage in 2014, after 34 wonderful years of friendship. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Thomas is survived by his two daughters, Shelly Shaffer and Babette Shaffer; three stepchildren, Kevin Marvin, Laurie Fee and Dawn Becook-Sevening; three grandchildren, Mindy, Misty and Rainy; two step-grandchildren, Bobby and Daniel; and additional family including grandchildren, nieces and nephews near and far. He was preceded in death by his parents; partner and wife, Marian Shaffer; daughter, Monica; two brothers, Earl and Paul; and two sisters, Betty and Norma.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019