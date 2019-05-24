THOMAS "TOMMY" SIMMONS Cedar Rapids Thomas "Tommy" Simmons, 51, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at home. A memorial service for him will be at 11 a.m. June 14, at Sharon United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Tommy was born July 2, 1967, to Lina and Mike Simmons. He went to Jefferson High School. He married Kim Sauer on May 25, 1997. Together, they had three sons. Tommy was a roofer at Hartman's when he was younger. He also worked at APAC as a call monitor. He became disabled about 15 years ago due to a genetic back disease that caused him constant pain. He also had chronic COPD and he suffered greatly from this. Through his constant pain and suffering, he still kept a smile on his face as if nothing was wrong. Tommy had the biggest heart of gold. He loved his boys more than anything and helped them to become the men they are today. Tommy was a die-hard Chiefs fan. Tommy is survived by his wife, Kimmie and their three sons, Dacota, Dylan (Clarissa) and his youngest son and twin, Derrek; Tommy's best friend since tot lot, Brian Schneider; and his Ride or Die friends, Mark Keller, Mike Tobin, Jimmie Bates, Hoover, Kevin Kloubec and Phil; his brothers, Bobby Simmons, Rick (Mary) Simmons, Gary (Chris) Simmons and Johnny Julis; his sisters, Beverly Cole, Jolene Weeks (Mark Chapman) and Lela Julis; his stepdad, John Flender; and uncles, Jerry Fehlhafer, Ron (Rita) Fehlhafer and Hardy Sievers. Tommy has countless cousins and nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tom and Linda Sauer; brothers-in-law, Kirk Sauer, Mike (Sarah) Sauer and Ryan (Nicole) Sauer; and his two faithful companions, Taiko and Lobo. He was preceded in death by his beloved mom, Lina; his sister, Deborah; his father, Mike Simmons; niece, Sandra Strait; brothers-in-law, Russ Holbrook and Tim Conaway; aunts, Joyce Fehlhater and Doris Sievers; and he also lost numerous friends over the years. Tommy is our guardian angel in paradise. He will walk beside us when we need him. You can talk to him, I truly believe that. Tommy always told me what God put on Earth, he also put in heaven. He said when the day came and God took him home, he was going to find the "pot cloud." He said that is where he will be, so that is where I will meet you Ed. Your boys and I will miss you and love you forever until the day we are called home to be with you. Tommy's family would like to thank everyone for their kind words during this difficult time. To leave an online tribute, you can go to Celebrate Life Iowa Obits. I would also like to say a special thanks to Ryan at Fredregil Family Funeral Home in Baxter, Iowa, for their absolute kindness and compassion and for taking care of Tommy. Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2019