Thomas Sinnott

THOMAS JOSEPH SINNOTT Iowa City Thomas Joseph Sinnott, 70, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Joseph Sia officiating. Military honors will follow the service. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Tom was born Nov. 23, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Arthur and Lucy (Krasinski) Sinnott. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On July 6, 1984, Tom married Pamela Kane in Iowa City. Tom was employed for 31 years at IAC (formerly Sheller-Globe). He was an avid Hawkeyes and New York Yankees fan. Tom enjoyed golfing, doing crossword puzzles and watching his favorite game shows. He was a talker and cherished time spent with his friends at the Hilltop, and especially his family. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Cassim Igram and his team and Dr. Joshua Holt at UIHC for the care and compassion they extended toward Tom. Tom is survived by his wife, Pam; and their two children and five grandchildren, James (Cassie) of Cedar Rapids and their children, Elijah, Coleton and Rhyan, and Brianne (Nate) Merino of Iowa City and their children, Iyana and Connor; his three siblings, Patricia, Arthur and Lenny; his mother-in-law, Shirley Kane of Dubuque; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Candi (Joel), Bob, Wanda (Rich), Ron (Doreen), Stanley Jr. and Mike (Carrie). Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Stanley Kane Sr.; and siblings, Lorraine, James and Rosemary. The family requests no flowers. They prefer donations be made to the Tom Sinnott Memorial Fund. Because of COVID-19, please respect wearing of masks and social distancing at all events. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
.