THOMAS "TOM" THRAMS Iowa City Thomas "Tom" Thrams, 67, of Iowa City, died peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, Fla., due to complications from Parkinson's disease. A celebration of Tom's life will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Tom's family sincerely requests no flowers or plants. Please offer memorials to either Iowa City Hospice or Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, whose staffs compassionately walked with Tom through his final steps in life's journey. Tom is survived by his wife, Susie; son, Jamie Thrams (Kate) and their children, Beatrice Thrams and Blythe Thrams, all of Iowa City; his father, Charles Thrams of Mason City; brothers, Mike Thrams (Susan) of Camdenton, Mo., and Jon Thrams (Dawn) of Fort Dodge, Iowa; sister, Rhonda Pyle (Daryl) of Mason City, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Susie and Jamie wish to extend their sincere gratitude to Susie's Alpha Gamma Delta sisters all over the country, Iowa City Team Thrams and Orlando Team Thrams, for the care, support, love and vigilance, provided to Tom and now continuing on to Susie without her beloved Tom.