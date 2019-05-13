Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Thrams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Tom" Thrams

Obituary Condolences

Thomas "Tom" Thrams Obituary
THOMAS "TOM" THRAMS Iowa City Thomas "Tom" Thrams, 67, of Iowa City, died peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, Fla., due to complications from Parkinson's disease. A celebration of Tom's life will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Tom's family sincerely requests no flowers or plants. Please offer memorials to either Iowa City Hospice or Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, whose staffs compassionately walked with Tom through his final steps in life's journey. Tom is survived by his wife, Susie; son, Jamie Thrams (Kate) and their children, Beatrice Thrams and Blythe Thrams, all of Iowa City; his father, Charles Thrams of Mason City; brothers, Mike Thrams (Susan) of Camdenton, Mo., and Jon Thrams (Dawn) of Fort Dodge, Iowa; sister, Rhonda Pyle (Daryl) of Mason City, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Susie and Jamie wish to extend their sincere gratitude to Susie's Alpha Gamma Delta sisters all over the country, Iowa City Team Thrams and Orlando Team Thrams, for the care, support, love and vigilance, provided to Tom and now continuing on to Susie without her beloved Tom. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now