THOMAS MICHAEL "TOM" MCTAGGART Coralville Thomas Michael "Tom" McTaggart, 54, of Coralville, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service where a parish rosary will be recited beginning at 3:30 p.m. For a more complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019