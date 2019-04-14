Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Thomas V. Trachta Obituary
THOMAS V. TRACHTA Cedar Rapids Thomas V. Trachta, 72, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on April 4, 2019, at Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. At Tom's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. He is survived by his brothers, Dennis (Connie) Trachta of Robins and Michael (Deb) Trachta of Bemidji, Minn.; aunts, Janice Anderson and Terry McLaren; nieces and nephews, Douglas (Nora), Cindy (Dave), Aimee (Joe), Adam (Megan), Eric (Dani) and Jeff; and several cousins. Born Jan. 5, 1947, to parents William and Nadine (Swan) Trachta. Tom graduated Washington High School with the Class of 1966. He attended Marshalltown Community College for a short time before entering the U.S. Navy in 1967. Tom served aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, visiting many of the ports all around the Mediterranean before his tour ended in 1973. Tom spent most of his life as owner and operator of Tom's Home Repair. A fan of the Hawkeyes and the Oakland Raiders, he also enjoyed doing Western re-enactments with his friends, who called him "Chester." Tom also enjoyed fishing, making 19 trips to Lac Seul in Ontario, Canada, with his parents and brother, Mike. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Trachta. Memorials may be directed to Hawkeye Area Community Action Program's (HACAP) Food Reservoir. Please share your support and memories with Tom's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
