THOMAS JOEL WHITTERS Cedar Rapids Thomas Joel Whitters, 64, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Living Center West. Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church with Father Ken Glaser presiding. Inurnment will be in Sulek Cemetery near Shueyville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Tom was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Paul and Carol (Callahan) Whitters. He graduated from Prairie High School, Class of 1973. He worked for many years with Whitters Turf Farms Inc. Tom enjoyed family gatherings, horseback riding, hunting, fishing, golfing and trapshooting. He was very proud of winning a hot dog eating contest. Tom will be remembered for being a "bad boy," his firm handshake, willingness to help others, love of animals and giving away giant candy bars at his favorite holiday, Halloween. Tom is survived by his mother, Carol of Cedar Rapids; his siblings, James (Colleen) Whitters of Eagle River, Alaska, Cynthia (Phillip) Hynek of Swisher, Daniel (Linda) Whitters of Cedar Rapids, Rebecca (Eric) Fisher of Fairfax, John (Peggy) Whitters of Amana, William (Lisa) Whitters of Shueyville and Paul Joseph (Jerri) Whitters of Swisher; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul; his sister, Amy Whitters; and his nephew, Drake Whitters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019