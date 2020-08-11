1/1
Thomas Wilkinson Jr.
THOMAS J. WILKINSON JR. Cedar Rapids Thomas J. Wilkinson Jr., 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held when the pandemic is over and we can travel, gather and hug without danger and fear. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Alice Wilkinson; sons, Thomas L. Wilkinson and his special friend, Hillarie, and David H. Wilkinson and his wife, Mindy; and grandchildren, Mitchell, Ryan, Lauren and Nicole. Tom was born July 20, 1934, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Thomas J. and Martha (Lusk) Wilkinson Sr. He grew up in Cedar Rapids. In the summer of 1958, he met Alice Tushaus during a family trip to Missouri. They married on Sept. 5, 1960, in Moberly, Mo. Tom and Alice raised two wonderful sons, Tommy and David. They will remember Tom for his gentle kindness and willingness to help anyone. Please read the rest of Tom's life legacy and share your support and memories on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
