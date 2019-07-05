TIERNEY ROSE (OAKLEY) BENESH Marion Tierney Rose (Oakley) Benesh, 61, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at her home in Marion. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Tierney was born Feb. 14, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Steven and Virginia Oakley. She graduated from Marion High School and went on to obtain her nursing degree at Kirkwood Community College. On June 21, 2008, Tierney was united in marriage to Randy Benesh in Robins, Iowa. Tierney was a skillful and compassionate nurse for 35-plus years. She worked at Internists PC and at Physicians Clinic of Iowa. She greatly enjoyed gardening and was a serious Iowa Hawkeye football fan. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Tierney will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Tierney is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Randy Benesh of Marion; two sons, Craig Hartle (fiancee, Genesis Cuadra) of Cedar Rapids and Brett (Keely) Hartle of Chicago, Ill.; granddaughters, Maliyah Ana Drew and Olive Rose Hartle; brother, Nick (Mary) Oakley of Cedar Rapids; and two sisters, Virginia Oakley of Seattle, Wash., and Darlene Powers of Milford, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Steven and Virginia Oakley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tierney's memory to the ALS Association Iowa Chapter, 3636 Westown Pkwy. #204, West Des Moines, IA 50266. Please share a memory of Tierney at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 5, 2019