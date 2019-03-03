Home

Tim Albert
Tim Albert Obituary
TIM ALAN ALBERT Hazleton Tim Alan Albert, 58, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. There will be a private funeral service on March 5 for his family at 2:30 p.m., with visitation following from 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 105 Hayes St. W. in Hazleton. Tim was born March 30, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Donald and Doris Albert. He was married to Brenda Lathum and later divorced. He earned his GED from Hawkeye Community College. Tim owned and operated Tim's New and Unusual for the past 34 years in Hazleton. Tim is survived by his daughter, Heather (Marc) Blunt; brothers, Donald Albert, Robert (Kathy) Rowray and Ronald Albert; sisters, Cathy (Denny) Rice, Vickie Rowray and Michelle (James) Clemen; and mother, Doris (Mike) Albert. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Albert. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Heather Blunt, 429 Seventh Ave. SE, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
