TIMOTHY D. ANDERSON Cedar Rapids Timothy D. Anderson, 59, of Cedar Rapids, passed away June 9, 2019, in Davenport. Tim enjoyed camping, fishing, playing dice, card games, attending races and trips to the casino. He is survived by his mother, Sharon "Sherry" Anderson of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Penny Anderson and Tammy Sauer of Cedar Rapids; sons, Kevin Anderson (Amanda) and Chad Anderson (Melissa), all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Madison, Bennett, Charleigh and Cora, all of Cedar Rapids; nieces, Nichole and Skyler; nephews, Terry, Trevor and Cody; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, David Anderson; and grandparents, Fred and Cecelia Anderson and Leo and Betty Finn. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at 313 Vanderbilt St., Fairfax.
Published in The Gazette on June 12, 2019