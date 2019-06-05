TIM CARMICHAEL Iowa City 1969 2018 Family and friends will be gathering on June 9 to celebrate the life of Tim Carmichael with food and memories at the Williams Way Farm, 3044 Highway 1 SW, Iowa City, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tim passed away on Feb. 9, 2018, at the age of 48 from pancreatic cancer. Tim was born on May 2, 1969, in Enid, Okla., to Doug and Terry Carmichael. He grew up in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where his father flew for the national airline, and he spent summers on his grandfather Ray Williams' (Linda) farm outside Iowa City. His unique upbringing and travels instilled a lifelong interest in international cultures. He attended Northwestern University as an undergraduate and Michigan State University for graduate school, where he received his Ph.D. in history with a focus on African history and Ethiopia. During his studies, he was awarded many grants and fellowships, allowing him to travel and study in Kenya, Egypt, Yemen and Ethiopia. His talent for languages, specifically Arabic, Kiswahili and Amharic, enabled him to excel in his research and the international friendships he cultivated. In 2003, he began teaching at the College of Charleston's African Studies Program. In addition to his scholarship and teaching, Tim became a committed advocate for those seeking asylum from the Horn of Africa, writing and testifying before the Department of Homeland Security on their behalf. On June 17, 2006, he married Noelle Zeiner in Charleston, S.C. Tim was admired and respected by those who knew him and deeply loved by those close to him. He was intelligent, adventurous, fiercely protective and fun. Those who loved him feel his loss tremendously. His survivors include his loving wife, Noelle; children, Finn and Niamh, in whom he instilled his fierce devotion to scholarship and justice; his father, Doug (Elaine); his sister, Chris (Joel); nephew, Lukas; aunts, Connie Williams, Jane Carmichael and Mari Horas; several great-aunts and uncles; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Terry; and his grandparents, Ray and Adeline Williams and V.A and Marcia Carmichael. Published in The Gazette on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary