TIMOTHY ALAN SKOGLUND Glenwood Timothy Alan Skoglund, 70, of Glenwood, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, April 29, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was born April 15, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Herbert and Ida (Boner) Skoglund. Timothy was a lifelong resident of the Glenwood Resource Center in Glenwood. He worked in the laundry and janitorial departments at the center. Timothy loved NASCAR and collecting Matchbox cars. He was very active in the Glenwood Meals on Wheels program. Services were held at the GRC Chapel in Glenwood, and burial will take place in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his siblings, Theresa Ann Trimble and Ruth Ann (Joe Fisher) Goyer of Cedar Rapids, Mary Dancing Waters of Arizona and Dave (Char) Christian of Waterloo, Iowa; and a brother-in-law, Doug Corporon of Cedar Rapids. Also surviving are his extended family and staff at GRC. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles R. Goyer Jr.; a sister, Rebecca Sue Corporon; and his grandparents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenwood Meals on Wheels, the Alzheimer's Foundation or the . Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2019