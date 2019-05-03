Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Skoglund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Alan Skoglund

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy Alan Skoglund Obituary
TIMOTHY ALAN SKOGLUND Glenwood Timothy Alan Skoglund, 70, of Glenwood, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, April 29, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was born April 15, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Herbert and Ida (Boner) Skoglund. Timothy was a lifelong resident of the Glenwood Resource Center in Glenwood. He worked in the laundry and janitorial departments at the center. Timothy loved NASCAR and collecting Matchbox cars. He was very active in the Glenwood Meals on Wheels program. Services were held at the GRC Chapel in Glenwood, and burial will take place in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his siblings, Theresa Ann Trimble and Ruth Ann (Joe Fisher) Goyer of Cedar Rapids, Mary Dancing Waters of Arizona and Dave (Char) Christian of Waterloo, Iowa; and a brother-in-law, Doug Corporon of Cedar Rapids. Also surviving are his extended family and staff at GRC. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles R. Goyer Jr.; a sister, Rebecca Sue Corporon; and his grandparents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenwood Meals on Wheels, the Alzheimer's Foundation or the .
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now