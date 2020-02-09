|
|
DR. TIMOTHY BOCKENSTEDT Burlington Dr. Timothy James Bockenstedt, 67, of Burlington, died at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his home. Born April 14, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, he was the son of Arnold Charles and Esther Marcella Steffen Bockenstedt. On June 28, 1980, he married Kristi Lee Blaylock in Dyersville, Iowa. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1970. He graduated from Loras College in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science. He then attended the University of Iowa College of Dentistry and graduated in 1978 with his D.D.S. He completed his certificate in Periodontics at the University of Iowa, College of Dentistry in 1980. Dr. Bockenstedt owned and operated a periodontal practice in Burlington for 35 years and had a satellite office in Ottumwa. He was a lifetime member of the American Academy of Periodontology, Midwest Society of Periodontology and the Iowa Dental Association, where he served as a trustee representing the Southeast Iowa District. He was a past president of the Southeast Iowa District and the Des Moines County Dental Societies. Tim was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed landscaping, gardening, playing golf, reading historical and non-fiction books and interacting with his dental patients. He was an avid Hawkeyes fan who enjoyed spending Saturdays in the fall at Kinnick Stadium with his children and friends. His most cherished roles in life were those of husband, father and most recently "Grandpa" to Emmett. Survivors include his wife, Kristi of Burlington; two sons, Kyle Bockenstedt of Kansas City, Mo., and Patrick (Jessica) Bockenstedt of Columbus, Ohio; one grandchild, Emmett Michael Bockenstedt of Columbus, Ohio; five sisters, Dianne (Ken) Heying of Sioux City, Iowa, Virginia (Dennis) Skelton of Green Valley, Ariz., Joan Bockenstedt of Omaha, Neb., Cathy (Dave) Mix of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and June (Gerry) Mello of Middleton, Wis.; seven brothers, Ronald (Jan) Bockenstedt of Waterloo, Iowa, Daniel Bockenstedt of Dyersville, Iowa, Allen Bockenstedt of Dyersville, Iowa, Terry (Gloria) Bockenstedt of Dyersville, Iowa, Arnold (Sandy) Bockenstedt Jr. of Delhi, Iowa, Carl (Leslie) Bockenstedt of Springville, Utah, and Scott Bockenstedt of Willard, N.C.; one brother-in-law, Randy (Barbara) Blaylock of Sigourney, Iowa; one sister-in-law, Kathi Blaylock of Leawood, Kan.; his mother-in-law, Irene Blaylock of South English, Iowa; and 46 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Joel Huth; nephew, Christopher Skelton; and father-in-law, Leon Blaylock. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. with the family to receive family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life for Dr. Bockenstedt will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home with Mr. Jeff Walters officiating. A time of food and fellowship will be held at the Burlington Golf Club following the service for family and friends. Burial in Church of the Brethren Cemetery, near South English, Iowa, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Dr. Timothy J. Bockenstedt Memorial Scholarship Fund to be used for a Burlington High School graduate attending the University of Iowa. Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Timothy's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020