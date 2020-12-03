1/1
Timothy David Kehoe
TIMOTHY DAVID KEHOE Cedar Rapids Timothy David Kehoe, 45, passed away at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. There will be no services at this time. Tim is finally free from the demons that have plagued his short life. His liver and kidneys finally gave up their fight with the horrible disease of alcoholism, which was Tim's vice. Tim graduated from Washington High School in 1994. He was employed as a press operator at West Rock at the time of his death. Tim loved to grill and cook, and Tim always was tweaking his recipes to make them taste just right. Tim had a wonderful sense of humor and always brought smiles and laughter to anyone who knew him. Those left to cherish Tim's memory are his mother, Karen Kehoe; his sister, Megan Rife; his nephews, Jacobi and Jonah Rife; many aunts, uncles and cousins; his favorite relative, Nancy Showalter. Tim is preceded in death by his father, John Kehoe, who he missed every day since his passing in 2018; and his grandparents. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
