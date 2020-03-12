|
TIMOTHY F. MERAN Cedar Rapids Timothy F. Meran, 67, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf House of Mercy in Hiawatha. There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Beth; two daughters, Lyndsay (Jason) Henderson and Angela (John) Neuhaus, all of Cedar Rapids; a son, Jason of Kansas City, Mo.; his mother, Jacqueline Meran of Decatur, Ga., and two sisters, Peggy-Sue (Mike) Riggs of Marietta, Ga., and Robin Meran Lucas of Decatur, Ga. He also is survived by four grandchildren, Layne, Gracie, Alana, Indigo and Jayla, whom Tim considered a granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his father. Tim was born Dec. 30, 1952, in Guam, the son of Robert and Jacqueline (DePietro) Meran. He married Beth McCarthy on May 24, 1997, in Cedar Rapids. Tim worked at A.D.M, and retired from there after more than 36 years of service. Tim was a member of the Teamsters union. He enjoyed riding his Harley and loved visiting Sturgis. Tim especially enjoyed the time spent with his beloved family and many friends. He forever will be remembered as a wonderful husband, son, father, grandfather and friend, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Please leave a message or tribute to the Meran family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020