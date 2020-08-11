Timothy Hale

TIMOTHY JAMES HALE Cedar Rapids Timothy James Hale, 69, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at home with his family by his side after a valiant three-year battle with renal cancer. Tim has requested no funeral services. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services is serving the family. Timothy James Hale was born Aug. 14, 1950, to Richard "Dick" Hale and Marjorie McNeil Hale. The family moved to Cedar Rapids in 1964 and Tim wasted little time in finding trouble and questioning authority! Tim was with the Jefferson High School Class of 1969. He enjoyed football and other sports in junior high and senior high school. It was there he met his life-long buddy, John Snyder, and many adventures ensued. Golf trips to the west coast to visit John were a highlight of several winters later in life. Tim married Marcella Horak in 1971. Two children were born to this union. They later divorced. He met Gloria McDowell in 1988 and they continued to be partners in life and love until his passing. Tim worked at Home Town Restyling for 25-plus years, "beautifying America." Wayne and the staff at Home Town were like a second family to him. Tim's favorite pastime was playing golf. He even achieved two holes-in-one on No. 10 and No. 17 at St. Andrews. He is survived by his life partner, Gloria; Gloria's daughter, Lori, and grandson, Devin; his son, Zachariah; his daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren, Capria and Brayden, all of Cedar Rapids; brothers, Terry of Coralville and Randy of Cedar Rapids; and sisters, Georgia Hale and Nancy (Tim) DeNiro, both of Tucson, Ariz. Tim loved his family and adored his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and brother, Ron Hale. In lieu of flowers, any cards, condolences and memorials may be sent to or dropped of at Stewart Baxter, 1844 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Please share your support and memories with Tim's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
