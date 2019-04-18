TIMOTHY J. SEBETKA Anamosa Timothy J. Sebetka, 50, of Anamosa, passed away on April 15, 2019, at his home following a long illness. Per his wishes, he was cremated. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Timothy Jackson Sebetka was born Aug. 9, 1968, to Dr. Francis and Patricia (Jackson) Sebetka, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Timothy obtained a master's of social work from the University of Iowa and a doctorate of clinical psychology from the University of Southern California. He will be remembered as an amazing advocate, listener and friend. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Jackson of Marion; maternal grandmother, Marvel Jackson of Anamosa; sister, Robyn Sebetka (Chad) of Marion; and his beloved dogs, Riley and Remington. Timothy was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Francis Sebetka; maternal grandfather; and paternal grandparents. Memorial donations may be directed to the Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa or the animal shelter of your choice. Sharing of memories and condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary