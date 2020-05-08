Home

Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Inurnment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Timothy James Beranek


1959 - 2020
Timothy James Beranek Obituary
TIMOTHY JAMES BERANEK Solon Timothy James Beranek, 60, of Solon, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Celebration of Life gathering will be Livestreamed from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook page. Friends and family are encouraged to view, leave a condolence during this time. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre are in charge of Tim's arrangements. Timothy was born Sept. 15, 1959, in Council Bluffs, the son of Darrell and Judith (Hansen) Beranek. He graduated from Wheatland Community High School, Class of 1977. Tim was united in marriage Jeanine Moore on March 22, 1980, in Toronto. He worked in the water well service industry for over 20 years. He retired from Cedar Rapids WinPump in February 2020 and began working seasonal work at Lake MacBride in April. Tim enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 156 in West Branch and Troop 120 in Solon. Tim is survived by his wife, Jeanine; children, Megan (Kris) Richardson of Solon and Jonathan (Samantha) Beranek of Tiffin; three grandchildren Eli, Lucas and Henry; his parents Darrell and Judy of Oxford Junction; his siblings Teri (Mike) Wiese, Toni (Andrew) Spurling, Kama (Jeremy) Shoaff and Darren Beranek; his father-in-law, James (Karen) Moore; brothers-in-law, James "J.D." Moore and Jeff (Angie) Moore; sisters-in-law, Joleen (Lance) Henning, Diane Moore (Will Clinton) and Darsha (Jay) White; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Louis James Beranek; his grandparents; and his mother-in-law, Doris Lee Moore-Brick. Memorials may be directed to Scout Troop 120 or 156 in his name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2020
