Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Timothy Belay
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Belay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy John Belay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy John Belay Obituary
TIMOTHY JOHN BELAY Des Moines Timothy John Belay, 58, of Des Moines, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Services: 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. Tim is survived by his two brothers, Steve (Trudy) Belay of Decorah and Mike (Sue) Belay of Cedar Rapids; sister, Jamy (Jake Kahler) Belay of Cedar Rapids; and several nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents. Tim was born on Aug. 8, 1961, the son of Donald and Miriam Madden Belay in Joliet, Ill.. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids in 1979 and from the University of Iowa in 1983 with a B.A. in journalism. Tim married Fitore (Vicki) Paluca when he was in the Peace Corps in Albania. They later divorced. Tim worked in radio journalism with stations in Cedar Rapids, Washington and Postville, and National Public Radio in Boston. Tim served in the Peace Corps in Mongolia and Albania. Tim was a friend of Bill W. and had many good friends in the program. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to National Public Radio. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now