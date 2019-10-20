|
TIMOTHY JOHN BELAY Des Moines Timothy John Belay, 58, of Des Moines, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Services: 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. Tim is survived by his two brothers, Steve (Trudy) Belay of Decorah and Mike (Sue) Belay of Cedar Rapids; sister, Jamy (Jake Kahler) Belay of Cedar Rapids; and several nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents. Tim was born on Aug. 8, 1961, the son of Donald and Miriam Madden Belay in Joliet, Ill.. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids in 1979 and from the University of Iowa in 1983 with a B.A. in journalism. Tim married Fitore (Vicki) Paluca when he was in the Peace Corps in Albania. They later divorced. Tim worked in radio journalism with stations in Cedar Rapids, Washington and Postville, and National Public Radio in Boston. Tim served in the Peace Corps in Mongolia and Albania. Tim was a friend of Bill W. and had many good friends in the program. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to National Public Radio. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019