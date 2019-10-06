|
|
TIMOTHY JOHN HAYEK Cedar Rapids Timothy John Hayek, 50, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Ludmila Catholic Church by Father Kenneth Glaser. Burial: St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, and after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Tim is survived by his parents, Janet and Carol Hayek; son, Christian J. Taylor Hayek of Fairfax; sister, Amy Hayek DVM and Bill Ormston DVM, of Meridian, Texas; three brothers, the Rev. Hal (Marianne) Hayek of Cedar Rapids, Matt (Heather) Hayek of Libertyville, Ill., and Curtis (Samara) Hayek of Ely; and nieces and nephews, Victor, Rose and Charles Hayek, Robert Dale, Liam, Hailey, George and Jennifer Hayek, and Parker and Nash Hayek. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Evelyn and Clarence Hayek and Clement and Mildred Organ. Timothy was born April 1, 1969, the son of Janet (Organ) Hayek and Carol G. Hayek. He resided in Cedar Rapids all of his life and was a member of St. Ludmila's Parish. He attended St. Ludmila's Grade School and graduated from LaSalle High School in 1987. He attended the University of Iowa. After his time spent in college, Tim returned to join his father at the Carpet Chalet. He became known as one of the better installers in the area and earned the Certified Floorcovering Installers Award. Following the retirement of his parents, Tim took over the Carpet Chalet business and operated it for 15 years. Tim cherished his time with his son, devoting time to baseball, fishing and their love of the Chicago Cubs. Tim will be missed greatly by his many friends and his family.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019