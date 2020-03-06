|
TIMOTHY KEVIN ELLISON Marion Timothy Kevin Ellison, 66, of Marion, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in his home. Services: noon Saturday, March 7, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Timothy was born Dec. 17, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Franklin and Elizabeth (Froman) Ellison. Timothy loved music and playing records. He was a very gifted and kind soul. Survivors include his many cousins and his many friends at Discovery Living. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Discovery Living for the loving care they gave to Timothy. Memorials may be made to Discovery Living.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020