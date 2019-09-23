Home

Timothy "Tim" Schmidt

Timothy "Tim" Schmidt Obituary
TIMOTHY "TIM" SCHMIDT Cedar Rapids Timothy "Tim" Schmidt, 62, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Services are pending, and Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is caring for Timothy and his family. Timothy Curtis Schmidt was born May 17, 1957, the son Curtis and Hazel (Terry) Schmidt. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Timothy was united in marriage to Geraldine "Gerri" Edith Hein on Sept. 18, 1993. He enjoyed watching the Cubs, was a people person and dearly loved spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Peg; and brother, Jeff. Left to cherish Tim's memories are his sisters, Sandy (Steve) Daringer and Chris (David) Truesdell; brothers-in-law, Larry Rabik and Tim Hein; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Tim's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
