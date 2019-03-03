Home

Timothy Steies

Timothy Steies Obituary
TIMOTHY STEIES Belle Plaine Timothy Steies, 65, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his home. Services are 5 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, Iowa, with military honors. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 39 or the Belle Plaine Ambulance. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
