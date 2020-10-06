TIMOTHY WILLIAM GARRITY Cedar Rapids Timothy William Garrity, 55, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Private burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Tim was born on Nov. 6, 1964, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Fredrick and Elaine (Hoch) Garity. He graduated from Alburnett High School in 1983 and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College. Tim was united in marriage to Pauline Odekirk on May 4, 1996, in Cedar Rapids. He owned and operated Tile Creations in Cedar Rapids for more than 15 years. Tim loved his work as a tile setter. He also enjoyed boating, camping and travelling. He followed Hawkeyes sports and the Denver Broncos. Survivors include his wife, Pauline Garrity of Cedar Rapids; parents, Fredrick and Elaine Garity of Cedar Rapids; mother-in-law, Frances Odekirk of Cedar Falls, Iowa; sister, Terri Garity of Cedar Rapids; brothers, Steven Garity of Cedar Rapids and Vincent (Penny) Garity of Rochester, Minn.; brother-in-law, Roger (Kelli) Odekirk of Cedar Falls; sister-in-law, Debbie Meyer (Paul Colbert) of Cedar Rapids; nephews, Roy Odekirk, Clayton Meyer, Tanner Garity, Nathaniel Garity, Colton Garity and Colton Colbert; niece, Lauren Garity; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; father-in-law, Gary Odekirk; and numerous aunts and uncles. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Tim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
