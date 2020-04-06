|
|
TINA MARIE NEMECEK Cedar Rapids Tina Marie Nemecek, 62, of Cedar Rapids, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, of sepsis, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The family may have a service at a later date, due to state and federal guidance on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her husband, Terry; children, Tammy Mulholland, Margaret Dean and Jess "Buckshot/Bucket" Mulholland; special niece, Shelly; grandchildren, Steven (Christine) Robidoux, Brooke Dean and Trevor Dean; step-grandchildren, Walter Robidoux and Savana Robidoux; and brother-in-law, John (Vicki) Nemecek. Tina was born May 28, 1957, in Denison, Iowa, the daughter of Lonnie and Lois (Pruitt) Hebert. She worked in food service for most of her life including at Washington High School, Silver Pines and Evergreen Estates. Tina had a great passion for cooking at work and at home for her family. She and Terry spent more than 40 years together. They loved to go camping at area parks, where they would fish and hunt for mushrooms. Tina also will be remembered for her pool skills, especially when winning the state tournament with her team. Tina was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tim and Terry Hebert; and son-in-law, Ben Robidoux. Cards and memorials may be directed to the family in care of Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 1844 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Please share your support and memories with Tina's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020