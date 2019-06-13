Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Tisha Smith
Tisha Jo Smith

Tisha Jo Smith Obituary
TISHA JO SMITH Cedar Rapids Tisha Jo Smith, 47, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Sunday by Pastor Brian Reeves at Church of Grace in Shellsburg. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Tisha is survived by her daughter, Paige (Cody) Wertz of Vinton; parents, Larry and Judy of Shellsburg; brother, Laryn (Gloria) Mumm; sister, Lisa (Stephen) Holguin of San Antonio, Texas; grandbabies, Carson and Brielle of Vinton; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Margaret Cress; and paternal grandparents, Helen and Vermillion Mumm. Tisha was born March 12, 1972, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Larry and Judy Cress Mumm. She attended Shellsburg Community High School. Tisha enjoyed working at Goodyear and AutoZone. Tisha loved cars: Mustangs, Gremlins and Mercuries, and working on them. She will be missed by those who loved her. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 13, 2019
