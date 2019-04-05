Home

Toby L. Lawrence Obituary
TOBY L. LAWRENCE Ankeny Toby L. Lawrence, 55, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 31, 2019. He was born Nov. 30, 1963, in Waterloo, to Larry Lawrence and Virginia Miller. Toby graduated in 1982 from Waterloo East High School. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Toby owned and operated Lawrence Advisory Services in Ankeny. In his spare time, he enjoyed boating, cheering for the Hawkeyes and riding his Harley. He will be remembered for his outgoing nature, as he never met a stranger. He is survived by his children, Kelsey (Nathan) Barnes, Zach Lawrence and Paige Lawrence; grandsons, Oliver and William Barnes; mother, Ginny Peverill; siblings, Angie Galbreath, Brian (Julie) Lawrence, Laurie Boleyn, Mary (Jamie) Geiger, Robert Lawrence, Missy Pinsonneault and Amanda Lawrence; stepmother, Karen Lawrence; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Lawrence; and nephew, Adam Lawrence. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Lutheran Church of Hope Ankeny, 520 NW 36th St., in Ankeny. Condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com.
