TODD A. CLARK Pekin, Ill. Todd A. Clark, 55, of Pekin, Ill., passed away at 10:59 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Methodist in Peoria, Ill. Todd was born Oct. 11, 1963, in Cedar Rapids. Surviving are his parents, Jack T. and Darla J. Clark of Cedar Rapids; one son, Quinn (Laura) Clark of Overland Park, Kan.; one daughter, Taylor Clark of Pekin, Ill.; and one sister, Kristin (John) Walker of Littleton, Colo. Todd was a 1987 graduate of the University of Iowa, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. He worked in the insurance industry for several years as an independent agent and commercial lines field underwriter prior to beginning his career with Pekin Insurance in 2000. His initial position was in the sales department as a field manager in the Cedar Rapids service office. In 2002, Todd received the Field Manager of the Year honor. In 2005, Todd earned a promotion to sales manager and staff management status and was transferred to the home office. In 2008, he advanced to vice president -- expansion and development. Pursuing professionalism, Todd is the recipient of the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) Designation. In October 2010, Todd was promoted to his most recent position as senior vice president and chief operating officer/property and casualty. Todd served on the Tazewell County St. Jude Golf Committee for many years. He was a board member with the Katie School of Insurance and Risk Management at the Illinois State University College of Business. Family was his top priority. He especially enjoyed boating and fishing on the Mississippi River near Guttenberg, Iowa, and with Pekin Insurance on annual fly-ins in Canada. Todd also enjoyed golfing and was a member of Pekin Country Club. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Pekin Country Club. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, Ill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell County St. Jude Golf Classic, in care of Pekin Country Club, 310 Country Club Dr., Pekin, IL 61554. Published in The Gazette on July 22, 2019