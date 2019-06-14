TODD JAMES MAHONEY Madison/Reedsburg Todd James Mahoney, 38, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Todd was born on Sept. 6, 1980, in Denver, Colo., to Larry and Bernie Mahoney. He graduated from West High School in Iowa City, Iowa, in 1999. Todd later graduated and completed his paramedic training at the University of Iowa. Todd married the love of his life, Savannah McClimon, on Jan. 30, 2010, in Memphis, Tenn., on a very cold day. Todd started his career as a firefighter/paramedic in 2007 in Memphis and later was hired by the Madison Fire Department in 2010. He started his service as a firefighter/paramedic on Medic 8, "The Beast of the East." He achieved the rank of apparatus engineer in 2017. Todd also was a member of Madison Fire Department Lake Rescue Team. He loved hiking, camping, backpacking, rock climbing, fitness and spending as much time outdoors as possible with friends and family. Todd will be greatly missed. Todd is survived by his wife, Savannah; children, Jackson (11), Conor (8) and Dempsey (6); his parents; and siblings, Michael (Amy) and Shannon (Michael) Jagodinski. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Dr., Madison, Wis. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the church. A special thanks to the Madison Fire Department and Fire Fighters Local 311 for all of the wonderful care and support they have offered at such a difficult time. The family also would like to thank the staff and physicians at St. Mary's Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.pffwcf.networkforgood.com. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com. Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison, Wis., is handling arrangements. (608) 249-8257 Published in The Gazette on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary