Todd M. Seiffert

Todd M. Seiffert Obituary
TODD M. SEIFFERT Ely Todd M. Seiffert, 47, of Ely, passed away suddenly on Jan. 16, 2020, while on vacation in Miami, Fla. A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Lowe Park, 4500 N. 10th St., Marion, Iowa. Todd Michael Seiffert was born March 5, 1972, the son of Gene and Barbara (Kringlen) Seiffert. Todd attended Hazleton Elementary School and continued on at Oelwein Community Schools, where he graduated in 1990. He attended the University of Iowa and graduated with a B.B.A. in finance in 1994. Todd has been employed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture as a grain warehouse examiner since 1995. Todd's proudest accomplishments are his twin boys, Hunter and Dylan. He passed on to them his love of the outdoors including hunting, fishing, trapping and kayaking. Todd, Mindy, Hunter and Dylan enjoyed spending time together at their home in the country, their cabin and vacationing. Left to cherish Todd's memories are his wife, Mindy Seiffert of Ely; children, Hunter and Dylan Seiffert; his parents, Gene and Barbara Seiffert of Hazleton; sister, Traci Hennings; brother-in-law, Brian Hennings; and his niece, Elissa; and nephew, Alec. A large extended family and many close friends will also miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hunter and Dylan's college fund. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
