TODD "CHIPS" ALLEN MEYER Keystone Todd "Chips" Allen Meyer, 53 passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a courageous six-year battle with kidney cancer, surrounded by family and his lifelong best friend just the way he wanted it. A private service will be held Friday, May 29, at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. On May 3, 1967, Todd was brought into this world by his loving parents, Jim and Donna. He was raised in Keystone, where he took full advantage of small-town life having fun, learning hard lessons and LIVING life. At age 24, Todd met the love of his life, Brandi. They settled down in Keystone and back into his childhood home. It was important to Todd that Brandi understand his commitment to her. They married Nov. 12, 2016, where they focused their attention on one another's love while trying to heal him. Todd enjoyed the simple pleasures of life by taking drives to watch the crops grow, short weekend trips, Camaros, test driving cars, watching his beloved Cubs, Hawkeyes, Cowboys and NASCAR and just enjoying "life." He had the pleasure of working for Nolan Farms driving a semi and loved being in the thick of it all. Todd is survived by his loving wife and soul mate, Brandi Meyer; his father, Jim Meyer; mother and stepfather, Donna and Dennis Bailey; sister, Amy Ledvina (TJ, Beau, Jake, Aubrey and Karly); brother, Darron Meyer (Casey and Clayton); stepsisters, Amy Dreger (Mike, Katie, Anna, Nick, Gracie, Evie, Jackson and Mea) and Wendy Edwards (Macey and Elijah); aunt Sue Meyer; mother-in-law, Peggy Ashlock; sisters-in-law, Shantelle Moore (David and Manning) and Sherry Cook (Jeremy, Allikan and Cade); best friend, John McGivern, and many other family and friends who will miss him greatly. Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alvin and Alice Meyer and Joseph Baker and Lila Stowell; uncle, Larry Meyer; and great-aunt, Etta Popp. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Todd's memory may be made to Brandi Meyer, 109 Fifth Ave., Keystone, IA 52249. The family would like to thank Dr. Stroh, Traci Ridgeway, Dr. Yacoub and the Mercy Medical Center staff, particularly the nurses in ICU for the extra special care they took of Todd. May they all be blessed. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2020