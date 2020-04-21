|
|
TODD M. OTTO Cedar Rapids Todd M. Otto, 52, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center because of heart complications. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Jennifer Otto; a stepson, Dakota Morris of Hiawatha; a sister, Terry (Bruce) Ballard; his nephews, Matthew (Kelly) Ballard and Travis (Melissa) Otto; great-niece, Olivia; great-nephew, Carson Otto; great-nephew, Joshua (Taylor) Otto; his niece, Debbie (Christopher) Dean, and their children, Abigail, Nick and Natalee; and his niece, Karen (Dan) Arnold, and their children, George and Jace. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Beverly Otto; a sister, Tracey; and a nephew, Sean. Todd was born Aug. 15, 1967, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Robert and Beverly (Larue) Otto. Todd and Jennifer were engaged on May 9, 2000, and married on Sept. 16, 2006, in Cedar Rapids. Todd cherished and loved everyone and was a friend to all. Next to his family and friends, Todd's passion was bowling. He achieved excellence in many ways, numerous 300, 700 and 800 series. He enjoyed teaching his passion to his nieces and nephews and many members of his family. The numerous bowling teams he bowled against became not only his challengers but became his bowling family. Todd loved his furry pets, Scooter, Gracie Lee, Banditt and Buckett. Todd loved his work and loved working with people. He loved the challenges of working for Midwest Janitorial and working with the crew of guys who helped him clean the parking ramps. Todd was a family man. He was very much the love of Jen's life. They had a special saying, "Have your thumb always." Todd and Jenn met by chance and loved each other from day one. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020