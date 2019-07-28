|
TODD PETER TOMLIN Manchester Todd Peter Tomlin, 76, passed away in Manchester, Iowa, on July 25, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. There will be a memorial service on Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa. A lunch and camaraderie will follow at American Legion Post 45, 206 N. Franklin St., in Manchester, Iowa. Todd was born on Feb 23, 1943, in Shawano, Wis., to John and Verona (Binder) Tomlin. He spent his childhood in Clintonville, Wis., graduating from Clintonville High School in 1961. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1965, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1994 after 29 years of dedicated and faithful service to his state and nation. Todd also worked for Wisconsin Bell, Ameritech and Southwestern Bell in Wisconsin and Illinois, retiring in 1992. Todd married Lynn Ryan on March 10, 1989. They resided in Milwaukee and Watertown, Wis. They moved to rural Manchester in 2002, where Todd was active in the community. He is a past commander of American Legion Post 45 and a member of the American Veterans (AMVETS). From an early age, Todd enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and uncles in Wisconsin. He continued that after moving to Iowa. One of his most favorite "jobs" was assisting his brother-in-law, Mitch, with spring and fall farming activities. He also enjoyed playing euchre and socializing with his many friends in the Manchester area. Todd is survived by his spouse, Lynn Ryan, of rural Manchester; four children, Tiffany (David) Wicker of Readfield, Wis., Heath (Bonnie) Tomlin of Oshkosh, Wis.,, and Brock Tomlin and Seth (Holly) Tomlin of Menasha, Wis.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Toni Spetta of New Holstein, Wis., and Frances (Steve) Mann of Oshkosh, Wis.; in-laws, Lavonda Ryan and Mitchell and Jolene Ryan of Manchester and Dr. Stephan and Pamela Thacher of Lamont; as well as many close Manchester friends and the American Legion family. The family wishes to thank the Regional Medical Center Hospice Program, the Good Neighbor Society and Leonard Muller Funeral Home. Donations in Todd's memory may be made to the RMC Hospice Program, the Good Neighbor Society and American Legion Post 45.
Published in The Gazette on July 28, 2019