TODD ROLLINGER Central City Todd Rollinger, 52, of Central City, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Central City, Iowa, with Father Nick March officiating. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask. Todd was born Nov. 10, 1967, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Robert and Lynn (Recker) Rollinger. He was united in marriage to Jennifer Larimer on Oct. 14, 1995, at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Todd was a driver for UPS in the Marion, Cedar Rapids, Monticello, Anamosa and Delhi areas for more than 25 years. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Central City. Todd enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering around in his shed. Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Rollinger of Central City; children, Hunter, Brandon and Shelby, all of Central City; parents, Bob and Lynn Rollinger; brothers, Scott (Karla) of Burlington, Iowa, and Chris (Deb) of Monticello; father- and mother-in-law, Dale (Carol) Larimer of Cedar Rapids; brothers-in-law, Derek (Whitney) Larimer of Marion and Greg (Melissa) Larimer of Alburnett, Iowa; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sadly, Todd's father, Bob, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Please share a memory of Todd at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
