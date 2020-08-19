1/1
Todd Rollinger
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TODD ROLLINGER Central City Todd Rollinger, 52, of Central City, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Central City, Iowa, with Father Nick March officiating. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask. Todd was born Nov. 10, 1967, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Robert and Lynn (Recker) Rollinger. He was united in marriage to Jennifer Larimer on Oct. 14, 1995, at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Todd was a driver for UPS in the Marion, Cedar Rapids, Monticello, Anamosa and Delhi areas for more than 25 years. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Central City. Todd enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering around in his shed. Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Rollinger of Central City; children, Hunter, Brandon and Shelby, all of Central City; parents, Bob and Lynn Rollinger; brothers, Scott (Karla) of Burlington, Iowa, and Chris (Deb) of Monticello; father- and mother-in-law, Dale (Carol) Larimer of Cedar Rapids; brothers-in-law, Derek (Whitney) Larimer of Marion and Greg (Melissa) Larimer of Alburnett, Iowa; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sadly, Todd's father, Bob, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Please share a memory of Todd at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved