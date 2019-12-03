|
|
TOM HAYZLETT Hazleton Tom Hayzlett, 77, of Hazleton, Iowa, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. There also will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at First Baptist Church in Oelwein with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in rural West Union. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com. Thomas Lee Hayzlett was born April 20, 1942, in Independence, to parents Don and Doris (Angel) Hayzlett. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Independence with the Class of 1961. On May 21, 1964, he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Kohls at First Baptist Church in Independence. Tom worked at Bill & Don's Phillip's 66 Station in Independence and also was a groundskeeper at MHI before his career at Geater Manufacturing. He was a machinist and welder with Geater Manufacturing in Independence for many years, retiring in 2003. He enjoyed bowling, trapshooting, fishing and cutting firewood. Tom was a former volunteer firefighter for the Hazleton Fire Department. He also enjoyed tinkering with old cars, tractors and anything else needing fixing. Most important to him was his family. He will be dearly missed by them. Left to celebrate Tom's life is his wife, Ruth Ann; his children, Darin (Angie) Hayzlett of Hazleton, Katie (Dan) Trimble of Fairbank and Jerry (Jen) Hayzlett of Ashton; his grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Hayzlett, Nicole Hayzlett, Lily Hayzlett and Adalyn Hayzlett; and a great-grandchild on the way; his sisters, Joan (Everett) Mills of Independence, Bonnie (Gary) Forney of La Porte City and Carol (Scott) Smith of Independence; and his brothers, Bob Hayzlett of Floyd, Dick (Wanda) Hayzlett of Maynard and Charlie (Jessie) Hayzlett of Hazleton. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry Hayzlett; and his trusty dog, Sally.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019