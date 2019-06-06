TOM HINRICHSEN Hiawatha Tom Hinrichsen, 77, of Hiawatha, formerly of Anamosa and Sigourney, Iowa, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Hiawatha Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Anamosa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with them at goettschonline.com. Thomas Theodore Hinrichsen was born June 29, 1941, in Morley, Iowa, the son of Benhart and Grace (Patnode) Hinrichsen. He graduated from Morley High School in 1959. He is survived by his children, Ted Hinrichsen, Cedar Rapids, Robin (Dane) Wheeler, Port Charlotte, Fla., Theresa (Steve) Harrison, Cedar Rapids, Marcy (Mark) Clark, Cedar Rapids, Ben (Missy) Hinrichsen, Anamosa, Suzanne (Ron) Garrels, Farson, Ted (Sammy) Criswell, South English, Becky Criswell, Fairfield, and Kim Criswell, Danville; 29 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandson, Keaton Garrels. The family wish to express their thanks to the staff of the Hiawatha Care Center for the loving care Tom received. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor can be made to the Hiawatha Care Center or to Alcoholics Anonymous. Published in The Gazette on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary