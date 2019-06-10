TOM RAHILL Anamosa Tom Rahill, 65, of Anamosa, passed away on June 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids with his family by his side. He is survived by his siblings, Billy, Bobby, Jimmy (Kim) and Donna; three daughters, Tami, Jennifer (Scott) and Becky; and his grandchildren, Ciera (David), Alex, Chelsie, Elizabeth and Savannah. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie (McCauley) Rahill, of Norristown, Pa. Tom was born on Aug. 17, 1953, in Philadelphia. Tom graduated from Bishop-Kenrick in Norristown, Pa., in 1971. He married Sally McCullough in 1972 in Maryland, and later divorced. They moved back to Anamosa, Iowa, in 1973 to raise their family. Tom took over the family business, the Anamosa Furniture Mart, and became the owner and operator until retirement. He and his family have many great memories that were made at that store. Tom was an avid reader, a great golfer and loved a good political debate. He also was a great supporter of local businesses and charities. Tom was a great friend to many and had a great smile. He will be missed by many. A special thank-you to the great staff at St Luke's ICU and all the doctors and nurses who provided him with exceptional care. Condolences may be left online at Cedar Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jones Regional Medical Center at 1795 Hwy 64 E., Anamosa, IA 52205. Published in The Gazette on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary